I-T Dept Raids Offices of NewsClick and Newslaundry

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday, 10 September, raided the offices of news-media organisations NewsClick and Newslaundry.



Meanwhile, as per a reporter associated with The Indian Express, no communication can be established with those inside the NewClick office.



The Wire also quoted a senior NewsClick employee who is working from home as saying:

“There is a search and seizure order, so the phones of all persons present in the office have been seized, making it difficult to get any information.”