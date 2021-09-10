I-T Dept Raids Offices of NewsClick and Newslaundry
The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday, 10 September, raided the offices of news-media organisations NewsClick and Newslaundry.
Meanwhile, as per a reporter associated with The Indian Express, no communication can be established with those inside the NewClick office.
The Wire also quoted a senior NewsClick employee who is working from home as saying:
“There is a search and seizure order, so the phones of all persons present in the office have been seized, making it difficult to get any information.”
Meanwhile, The Wire quoted a Newslaundry employee, on Friday, as saying:
“Around six to seven persons from the income tax department landed at the office around 12 noon. So far the raid is only at one office of Newslaundry.”
The Newslaundry employee also told The Wire that the organisations financial records are being checked.
BACKGROUND
In February this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided the NewsClick office as well as the homes of its editors in connection with allegations of money laundering.
Several media groups had then condemned the ED probe, dubbing it an attempt to silence critical journalism. The portal had then approached the Delhi High Court, which had granted them interim relief in the ED case.
Earlier in July, the Income Tax department had raided the offices of Dainik Bhaskar.
(With inputs from The Wire)
