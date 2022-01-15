Mumbai Court Decision on Default Bail Plea by Anil Deshmukh on 18 Jan

While a supplementary chargesheet against Deshmukh and his sons was filed by the ED on 29 December, it has not yet been taken cognisance of by the court.

Deshmukh has argued in his bail plea that he became entitled to default bail under Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure as cognisance of the chargesheet was not taken within 60 days of his arrest on 2 November 2021.

"As per provisions of law, if on the expiry of the said period of 60 days, investigation is not complete and cognisance of the charge sheet is not taken, an indefeasible right of statutory bail accrues to the accused,” his bail application in the special court said.

The ED has argued that even though cognisance was not taken of the charge sheet before 1 January, the chargesheet was filed within 60 days of Deshmukh's arrest, and so the requirement to complete its investigation has been met. Therefore, they argue, Deshmukh is not entitled to default bail.