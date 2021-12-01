Bhima Koregaon Case: Sudha Bharadwaj's Bail Plea Accepted by Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 1 December, accepted the bail plea filed by activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

Bharadwaj, who was arrested on 28 August 2018 and has remained in custody for over three years, will now have to approach the special NIA court for the actual grant of bail including conditions.

Bharadwaj had filed a plea in the high court arguing that she should be granted default bail as the judge who had taken cognisance of the case against her was not designated to hear cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Pune sessions court judge KD Vadane had passed several orders in the case (when the case was still being investigated by the Pune Police), granting an extension to file a charge sheet in 2018 and taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Pune Police against Bharadwaj (among others) in 2019.