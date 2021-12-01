Bhima Koregaon Case: Sudha Bharadwaj's Bail Plea Accepted by Bombay HC
The 8 other accused who had sought bail on similar grounds have been denied relief.
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday, 1 December, accepted the bail plea filed by activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.
Bharadwaj, who was arrested on 28 August 2018 and has remained in custody for over three years, will now have to approach the special NIA court for the actual grant of bail including conditions.
Bharadwaj had filed a plea in the high court arguing that she should be granted default bail as the judge who had taken cognisance of the case against her was not designated to hear cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Pune sessions court judge KD Vadane had passed several orders in the case (when the case was still being investigated by the Pune Police), granting an extension to file a charge sheet in 2018 and taking cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Pune Police against Bharadwaj (among others) in 2019.
It was argued by Bharadwaj's lawyer, senior advocate Dr Yug Mohit Chaudhry, that only a special court designated under the NIA Act could deal with cases involving UAPA offences, as these are 'scheduled offences' under the NIA Act.
The Supreme Court in the recent Bikramjit Singh case held that all offences under the UAPA had to be tried exclusively by special courts designated under the NIA Act. Only these courts had the power to extend the time for filing charge sheets and taking cognisance of them.
The bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar had reserved Bhardwaj's plea for orders on 4 August. Bhardwaj was represented by senior advocate Dr Yug Mohit Chaudhry.Eight other accused persons in the case – Sudhir Dhawale, Varavara Rao, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira – had also filed bail pleas in the high court on similar grounds. The same bench had heard their pleas and reserved them for judgment on 1 September.
Their pleas, however, have been rejected. The NIA's counsel had argued that they had not filed a plea regarding this issue of default bail at the correct time.
(This is a developing story. More details will be added as the details of the Bombay High Court orders become available.)
