Bhima Koregaon: Why Didn't the Other 8 Accused Get Default Bail from Bombay HC?

On Wednesday, 1 December, the Bombay High Court held that lawyer and long-time workers' rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj was entitled to default bail in the Bhima Koregaon case.

She is now to be produced in the special NIA court in Mumbai on 8 December, which will decide the bail conditions to be followed by her.

Bharadwaj was granted default bail as the Pune Police had not submitted a charge sheet against her within 90 days of her arrest – and the order granting the police an extension of time for filing their charge sheet had not been passed by a designated NIA court as required by the law.