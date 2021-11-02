ED Arrests Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh in Connection With Money Laundering Case
Deshmukh had appeared for questioning before the ED on Monday, after skipping several summons.
Former Maharashtra Home Minister (HM) Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the intervening night of Monday (1 November) and Tuesday (2 November), after more than 12 hours of questioning.
This comes in connection with a money laundering case registered against him.
Deshmukh (71) had appeared for questioning before the ED on Monday, after skipping several summons. He is slated to oppose his remand before the court on Tuesday.
'Where Is Param Bir Singh?' Deshmukh Asks, Hours Before Arrest
In a self-made video, Deshmukh had said on Monday:
“Today I have presented myself before the Enforcement Directorate. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made false allegations against me. Where is he today? As per media reports, he has left the country.”
Background
The leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had stepped down from the post of home minister in April this year after he was accused of corruption by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked the former Assistant Police Inspector in Mumbai Police, Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crore from hotel owners in Mumbai.
He was reportedly refused relief by the Bombay High Court on Friday in his plea for the cancellation of the summons issued by the probe agency.
(With inputs from NDTV and ANI.)
