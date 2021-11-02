ED Arrests Ex-Maha HM Anil Deshmukh in Connection With Money Laundering Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister (HM) Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the intervening night of Monday (1 November) and Tuesday (2 November), after more than 12 hours of questioning.



This comes in connection with a money laundering case registered against him.

Deshmukh (71) had appeared for questioning before the ED on Monday, after skipping several summons. He is slated to oppose his remand before the court on Tuesday.