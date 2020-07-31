Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: LED Screens to Telecast Event in Delhi

With the hype building up around the inauguration ceremony for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on 5 August, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is pulling out all stops to ensure that it is a mega event.

The Delhi BJP will install giant LED screens across the national capital for people to watch the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ and will also celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas, party leader Adesh Kumar Gupta said on Thursday, 30 July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the ceremony in Ayodhya and it will be a “historic” occasion, he said.

“The dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to materialise after 500 years, on 5 August. We’re getting ready to rejoice the day with the individuals of Delhi as Diwali,” said Rajesh Bhatia, BJP’s general secretary, news agency PTI reported.