Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan: LED Screens to Telecast Event in Delhi
The Delhi BJP will install giant LED screens across the national capital for people to watch the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’.
With the hype building up around the inauguration ceremony for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on 5 August, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is pulling out all stops to ensure that it is a mega event.
The Delhi BJP will install giant LED screens across the national capital for people to watch the ‘Bhumi Pujan’ and will also celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas, party leader Adesh Kumar Gupta said on Thursday, 30 July.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the ceremony in Ayodhya and it will be a “historic” occasion, he said.
“The dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to materialise after 500 years, on 5 August. We’re getting ready to rejoice the day with the individuals of Delhi as Diwali,” said Rajesh Bhatia, BJP’s general secretary, news agency PTI reported.
Members of the American India Public Affairs Committee told PTI that the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen in Times Square in New York is being leased to telecast the ceremony.
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited the prime minister to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple.
Meanwhile, one priest and 14 policemen on duty at Ayodhya’s Ram temple site have tested positive for COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had, on Saturday, 25 July, offered prayers at the site and surveyed the preparations. What poses as a huge risk is that he and and the chief priest Stayendra Das were in close proximity to the priest who had tested positive.
The celebrations are expected to begin on 3 August and end on 5 August. Approximately 200 people will be present for the ceremony at the Janmabhoomi complex.
(With inputs from PTI)
