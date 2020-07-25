CM Yogi Takes Stock of Ram Mandir Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, 25 July, offered prayers at the site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and took stock of preparations, ahead of foundation laying of the temple on 5 August.

Adityanath also held a meeting with Ayodhya MP, MLAs and members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and local administration.

“The prime minister will be visiting Ayodhya. We will make Ayodhya the pride of India and the world. Cleanliness should be the first condition. There is an opportunity for Ayodhya to prove through self-discipline its capability and be the way the world expects to see it,” he said.