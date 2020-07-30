Jain Temple’s Model Viral as 3D Animation of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
A 2014 animated video of a Jain temple has gone viral as the plan for the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
A 3D animation video of a temple has gone viral on social media as the model for the upcoming Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on 5 August.
The video is, however, old and actually a virtual rendition of a Jain temple made by an architecture visualisation studio.
CLAIM
The viral video of the animated temple is being shared with the message, "ऐसा होगा हमारे प्रभू #श्रीराम का भव्य मंदिर. मेरे प्रभु की जन्म भूमि से तिरपाल हट रहा है,,भारत नई दिशा मैं आगे बढ रहा है। #आयोध्या करती है आह्वान ,,ठाठ से कर मंदिर निर्माण."
Translated to English, the message reads, "This will be the grand temple of our Lord Shri Ram. The tarpaulin is being taken away from the land of my Lord's birth, India is moving in a new direction. Ayodhya is calling, construct the temple!"
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The video is actually from 2014 and intended as a virtual model of a Jain temple and not the upcoming Ram Mandir.
A reverse image search with the keywords, "temple animation" led us to a 2014 YouTube video, uploaded by the channel, Kems Studio - 3D Animation & Rendering Studio.
The part which is seen in the viral video can be viewed around 0:55 seconds.
We further got in touch with the owner of Kem Studio, Kamlesh Panchal, who stated that the project was done in 2014 as a visual rendition of a Jain Derasar (temple).
It’s not a model for the Ram Mandir. We worked on it in 2013-14 and it’s meant to be just a visualisation, not an actual temple.Kamlesh Panchal, Owner, Kems Studio
Panchal also added that he had filed a copyrights complaint with YouTube when he saw the video going viral with the false claim.
Kems Studio is a Mumbai-based organisation that makes 3D and 2D animations for architecture and advertising visualisation.
Social media has been flooded with similar false claims around the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan.
The Quint had earlier debunked another viral claim where a 3D rendition of the ISKCON temple in West Bengal’s Mayapur was falsely shared as a photo of the plan of what the Ram Mandir will look like.
