Sunni Central Waqf Board Forms Trust to Build Mosque in Ayodhya

The Sunni Central Waqf Board has set up a trust named ‘Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation’ for building a Mosque and other public facilities in village Dhannipur in Ayodhya.

This is in keeping with the Supreme Court’s Babri Masjid case judgment, in which the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government had been instructed to allot 5 acres of land to the board.

As of February, Ayodhya’s Dhanipur village neither had a hospital, nor a senior secondary school, nor any other amenities.