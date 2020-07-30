Ayodhya Temple Model to Be Displayed at NY’s Times Square on 5 Aug
Giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen are being leased for the occasion.
Prominent bill boards are reportedly being leased for 5 August as members of the American India Public Affairs Committee ready Times Square in New York to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
What is the Plan?
Jagdish Sewhani, community leader and President of the American India Public Affair Committee reportedly told PTI that the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen are being leased for the occasion.
To mark the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya, the worlds ‘Jai Shri Ram’ will be smattered all over the screens on 5 August. Lord Ram’s portraits and video, 3D portraits of the temple’s design as well as visuals of PM Modi laying the foundation stone will also be on display at Times Square.
What the Organisers Say
Sewhani reportedly told PTI that this is a once-in-a-lifetime event.
“This is an event that comes once in the life of mankind. We had to give it a befitting celebration and what better place than the iconic Times Square to commemorate the ‘Ram Janma Bhoomi shilanyas (groundbreaking ceremony).”Jagdish Sewhani
He also reportedly praised PM Modi and said “Till six years back, we never thought that this day will come soon but due to Prime Minister Modi's leadership, this day has come and we want to celebrate it in a befitting way,"
Sewahani reportedly told PTI that the help and support of the community and sponsors is making the celebration possible.
(With inputs from PTI)
