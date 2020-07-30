Ayodhya Temple Model to Be Displayed at NY’s Times Square on 5 Aug

Jagdish Sewhani, community leader and President of the American India Public Affair Committee reportedly told PTI that the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen are being leased for the occasion.

To mark the ground-breaking ceremony in Ayodhya, the worlds ‘Jai Shri Ram’ will be smattered all over the screens on 5 August. Lord Ram’s portraits and video, 3D portraits of the temple’s design as well as visuals of PM Modi laying the foundation stone will also be on display at Times Square.