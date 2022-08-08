‘RS Productivity Increased 70%’: PM Modi’s Farewell Speech for Venkaiah Naidu

He also said, "Vice President Naidu's one-liners are famous, they are wit-liners; his command over languages has been great."

Speaking about his personal relationship with Naidu, Modi said, "It has been my fortune that I have seen you closely in different roles. I also had the fortune to work with you in some of those roles. Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, your activity in the House as an MP."

He continued, "Your leadership as the party chief, your hard work in the Cabinet, or your grace as the VP and RS Chairman - I have seen you working devotedly in all your roles. You never considered any work a burden, you have tried to breathe a new life into every work."

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s Jagdeep Dhankhar emerged victorious in the two-headed Vice Presidential election on Saturday, 6 August, defeating the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Dhankhar is set to take oath as the next Vice President on 11 August.