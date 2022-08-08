‘RS Productivity Increased 70%’: PM Modi’s Farewell Speech for Venkaiah Naidu
PM Modi also hailed the former vice president for promoting the use of his mother tongue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 8 August, while giving his farewell speech to former vice president Venkaiah Naidu in the Rajya Sabha said that the Upper House's productivity increased 70 percent during Naidu's tenure, while the attendance of MPs increased.
Modi said, "Today we are all present here to thank Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the conclusion of his tenure. This is a very emotional moment for this House. Several historic moments of the House are associated with your graceful presence."
He added:
"You have said several times, "I am retired from politics but not tired from public life." So, your responsibility to lead this House might be ending now but the nation as well as workers of public life - like me - will continue to receive benefits of your experiences."
PM Modi also hailed the former vice president, saying that he "devoted a lot of his time to youth welfare" and praised him for promoting the use of his mother tongue.
He also said, "Vice President Naidu's one-liners are famous, they are wit-liners; his command over languages has been great."
Speaking about his personal relationship with Naidu, Modi said, "It has been my fortune that I have seen you closely in different roles. I also had the fortune to work with you in some of those roles. Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, your activity in the House as an MP."
He continued, "Your leadership as the party chief, your hard work in the Cabinet, or your grace as the VP and RS Chairman - I have seen you working devotedly in all your roles. You never considered any work a burden, you have tried to breathe a new life into every work."
National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s Jagdeep Dhankhar emerged victorious in the two-headed Vice Presidential election on Saturday, 6 August, defeating the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva.
Dhankhar is set to take oath as the next Vice President on 11 August.
