Vice Presidential Election: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva Contest Today
With numbers stacked in favour of NDA candidate Dhankhar, the Opposition's Alva is likely to suffer a defeat.
The two-headed Vice Presidential election is set to begin at 10 am on Saturday, 6 August, at Parliament House.
Votes will be counted later in the day after polling terminates at 5 pm, and the next vice president will take oath of office on 11 August.
With numbers stacked in favour of the National Democratic Alliance candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Opposition's Margaret Alva is likely to suffer a defeat in the election.
Dhankhar, the former governor of West Bengal, has the support of some regional parties like the Janata Dal (United), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Shiv Sena, in addition to that of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
The NDA nominee is likely to get over 515 votes, while Alva's vote count is estimated to be around 200. She has the support of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has decided to abstain from voting.
Like the president of India, the vice president, too, will be elected by the Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha – total 788 in number.
The Candidates
An ace lawyer and Jat leader, Jagdeep Dhankhar has practised in the Rajasthan High Court and the Supreme Court. In 1989, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu on a Janata Dal ticket, and later joined the Congress.
Dhankhar then joined the BJP in 2003. He was made governor of West Bengal in 2019, in which position he had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.
On the other hand, Margaret Alva first entered Rajya Sabha at the age of 32 in 1974, and has been elected to the House four times.
She was Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in Rajiv Gandhi's government in 1984 and later held the charge of Youth Affairs and Sports in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. She has also served as the minister-in-charge of Women and Child Development.
Further, she has been governor of four states, namely Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Notably, Alva is the mother-in-law of celebrated author Anuja Chauhan.
