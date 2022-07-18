Margaret Alva vs Jagdeep Dhankhar: Lawyers, Ex-Governors, Rivals for VP Post

Born in Mangaluru in Karnataka, Margaret Alva first entered Rajya Sabha at the age of 32 in 1974. She has been elected to Rajya Sabha four times and won a Lok Sabha election in 1999. She was Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in Rajiv Gandhi's government in 1984 and later held the charge of Youth Affairs and Sports in the ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD). She has also served as the minister-in-charge of Women and Child Development.

Further, she has been governor of four states, namely Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Alva is known as a fierce orator. In 2008, she had accused the Congress high command of selling tickets in the Karnataka Assembly election after which she was removed from the post of party general secretary.