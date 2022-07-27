ADVERTISEMENT

Monsoon Session: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended From RS for Remainder of the Week

19 RS MPs, including TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen and Dola Sen, were put on a week-long suspension on Tuesday.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Monsoon Session: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Suspended From RS for Remainder of the Week
i

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 27 July, for the remaining part of the current week for shouting slogans, tearing papers, and throwing them toward the Chair on the previous day.

Both the Houses witnessed repeated adjournments on the eighth day of the Monsoon Session, following uproar by Opposition MPs over the suspension of 23 MPs (four from the Lok Sabha and 19 from the Rajya Sabha), among other issues such as price rise, GST hikes, and inflation.

Nineteen Rajya Sabha MPs, including TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Santanu Sen, and Dola Sen, were put on a week-long suspension on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, four Congress MPs, including Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani, and TN Prathapan, have been suspended for the rest of the session.

In view of the suspension, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the move was "disgraceful, and marks a catastrophic breakdown of relations between the government and the opposition."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August.

As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session.

Also Read

Only 0.3% ‘Climate Change Questions’ Asked in Parliament in Last 20 Years: Study

Only 0.3% ‘Climate Change Questions’ Asked in Parliament in Last 20 Years: Study
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×