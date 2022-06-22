Agnipath Scheme: 4 NSUI Members Arrested After Protest Before JP Nadda's House
Police said protesters wrapped two shorts on a stick, set them on fire, and threw them over the main gate.
As protests against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme grip the nation, the Delhi Police said in a statement that four people were arrested on Tuesday, 21 June, for protesting against the scheme in front of the residence of BJP president JP Nadda.
The four people arrested have been identified as Jagdeep Singh (30), Sarvottam Rana (25), Pranav Pandey (26), and Vishal (28). The police claimed that all four were members of the National Student Union of India (NSUI).
Sagar Preet Hooda, special commissioner of police (Law and Order Division, Zone-II) said that a fire incident was reported from the BJP chief's Moti Lal Nehru Marg residence.
Hooda added in the press note,
“After some time, the protesters became aggressive; they wrapped two khakhi shorts on a wooden stick and set them on fire. Thereafter, they threw the burning shorts over the security room and at the gate of the house but this attempt was thwarted by alert staff on duty.”
Case Registered for Rioting, Criminal Conspiracy
A case was registered at Tughlak Road police station under Section 188 (Disobedience), 146 (Rioting), 147 (Punishment for Rioting), 149 (Unlawful Assembly), 278 (Making Atmosphere Noxious to Health), 285 (Negligence With Respect to Fire), 307 (Attempt to Murder), 436 (Mischief by Fire), 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The officer said, “Several raids were conducted to apprehend the persons involved in the case and four accused have been arrested from different locations so far.”
The police said that CCTV footage outside the BJP president’s residence showed that 10-12 people arrived in two cars which were later revealed to be registered at Rohtak in Haryana and Bijnaur in UP.
Other co-accused have been identified and efforts to apprehend them are underway, said the police.
Further investigation in the matter is underway.
