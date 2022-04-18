Rising Violence Is a ‘Conspiracy in Desperation’: BJP Chief Nadda in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday, 17 April, claimed that the recent communal violence that erupted during processions taken out on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti is a "conspiracy" to cause disintegration in society, and accused the Congress party of acting in the "most irresponsible" manner.

Addressing party members in Karnataka’s Hospet, Nadda said that the BJP will target the main opposition party in the run-up to the 2023 polls on the issue of dropping of cases in the state against activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Nadda’s accusation comes after multiple cases of stone-pelting, arson and violence erupted during Ram Navami in several cities of the country, followed by another communal clash in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday, 16 April.