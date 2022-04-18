Rising Violence Is a ‘Conspiracy in Desperation’: BJP Chief Nadda in Karnataka
Nadda said the BJP will target Congress on the issue of dropping of cases against members of the PFI.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday, 17 April, claimed that the recent communal violence that erupted during processions taken out on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti is a "conspiracy" to cause disintegration in society, and accused the Congress party of acting in the "most irresponsible" manner.
Addressing party members in Karnataka’s Hospet, Nadda said that the BJP will target the main opposition party in the run-up to the 2023 polls on the issue of dropping of cases in the state against activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI).
Nadda’s accusation comes after multiple cases of stone-pelting, arson and violence erupted during Ram Navami in several cities of the country, followed by another communal clash in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday, 16 April.
‘Election Results Have Jolted Some People'
Linking the violence to the results of five state Assembly polls, out of which the BJP won four, Nadda said, "The historic mandate given to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur has jolted some people. Hence in desperation they have associated themselves with the conspiracies of those who work to disintegrate the society. Due to this, there have been attacks on processions during Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami," news agency PTI reported.
Speaking on the rising communal violence, he added, “You must have seen, there’s an attack on the Ram Navami shobha yatra somewhere, something else at another place. This is Mr Bommai’s subject, he is the chief minister, the home minister. He will certainly investigate the details of it. But on the face of it, I can say, ki yeh designed tareeke se samaj ko khandith karne ki koshish ho rahi hai (this is an attempt to split the society in a designed manner)… I am sad to say that today the Congress party is behaving in the most irresponsible manner,” The Indian Express reported.
Taking aim at the Congress, the main opposition to the ruling BJP in Karnataka, Nadda said that the previous Siddaramaiah government had freed members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a Muslim organisation which many BJP leaders have accused of stoking extremism and have asked for its ban.
Meanwhile, Nadda’s speech came a day after a protest over a social media post escalated into violence in Karnataka’s Hubbali city, leaving police personnel injured and police property destroyed late on Saturday, 16 April.
According to local media, the youth had purportedly posted an altered picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop the mosque in Mecca. Several people from the Muslim community in the city had gathered outside the Old City police station, demanding action against the youth.
Soon, the mob grew in size, and their protests turned violent as they began to pelt stones at police personnel and the station building.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.