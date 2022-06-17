Agnipath Protests: Students Detained in Delhi, Internet Shutdown in Faridabad
Delhi police used water cannons to disperse the student organisations' gathering.
With protests against the Union Defence Ministry's new Agnipath scheme growing across the country, agitation escalated in Delhi on Friday, 17 June, with large gatherings of protesters in several areas.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that all gates of the ITO Metro station are closed, as members of the All India Students' Association protested and demanded a rollback of the scheme.
The student organisation's national president, N Sai Balaji, was forcefully detained by the Delhi Police.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) also demonstrated against police action on other protesters.
"All gates of ITO Metro Station are closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted around 12.40 pm due to an escalation in the protest , with some members of the student organisation detained.
The Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also demonstrated against the recruitment scheme at gate 5 of the ITO metro station, where students were detained by the Delhi police.
The entry and exit gates of some other metro stations, including Delhi Gate and Jama Masjid, were also briefly closed, the DMRC said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shweta Chauhan, said, “Law and Order will be maintained in Delhi in all circumstances. Police are ready for all emergencies and contingency,” news agency ANI reported.
“All kinds of unlawful assemblies are being immediately dispersed,” she added.
'Undeclared Emergency': Youth Congress on Office Being Barricaded
Meanwhile, the Youth Congress on Friday, claimed that the main gate of its office in Delhi was barricaded by the Police without assigning any reasons, turning the premises into a "police contentment", and several youth congress leaders had been detained.
"Our entire office located on Raisina Road has been barricaded. We are not being allowed to go outside and those members trying to enter the office are being stopped and detained. No reason has been given for this barricading," IYC National Media Incharge Rahul Rao said.
The police, however, said they have just made "adequate security arrangements” as the IYC has no permission to take out any protest march.
"Adequate security arrangements have been made as section 144 is already in place and the IYC does not have any permission to take out a protest march. In view of the violent protest happening across the country against Agnipath, we cannot take any chance here," a senior police officer said.
Section 144 in Gurugram, Narnaul; Internet Suspended in Faridabad
Following violent protests in Palwal against the Agnipath scheme, Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure.
The order issued by the Home Department led to the suspension of mobile internet services, SMS services, including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and dongle services to maintain law and order and prevent the spread of rumours, officials said.
The department in a statement said that there is a likelihood of "tension, annoyance, obstruction or injury to persons, danger to human life and property, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity" in Ballabgarh sub-division by the agitated protesters, in view of the potential law and order situation in the adjoining Palwal district over the Agnipath scheme.
Moreover, the Gurugram district magistrate issued an order imposing Section 144 of the CrPC.
"Prohibitory orders u/s 144 CrPC issued to restrict the gathering of more than four persons in Gurugram. Strict action will be taken against violators," Gurugram DM Nishant Kumar Yadav said.
Section 144 was also imposed in Haryana's Narnaul, as police chased away protestors around the area. A demonstration was also held at Hero Honda Chowk.
Narnaul DSP Narender Kumar told reporters that the police was trying to pacify the situation.
Reacting to the mayhem, Haryana minister Anil Vij said, "Holding protest demonstrations is a right in a democracy but resorting to arson and violence will not be tolerated. Those found involved in violence will not be spared," ANI quoted.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
