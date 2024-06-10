EVM Data Mismatch: 5,54,598 Votes 'Discarded' across 362 Lok Sabha Seats

"The difference can arise between votes polled and votes counted because there are certain polling stations whose votes polled are not counted as per the extant protocol issued by the Commission and provided in various Manuals and Handbooks," the CEC wrote.

He further explained the two scenarios in which the number of votes counted can be less than the number of EVM votes which were polled.

First, where the Presiding Officer by mistake fails to clear the Mock Poll data from the Control Unit before starting the actual poll or he fails to remove Mock Poll slips from the VVPAT before starting the actual poll. And second, where the total votes polled in the Control Unit does not match the record of votes in Form 17-C prepared by the Presiding Officer who records incorrect number by mistake.