Explained: Form 17C & the Row Over EC's Voter Turnout Data in Absolute Numbers

In the absence of required data in the public domain, one may file an RTI (Right to Information) application with the relevant authorities. However, even that has turned out to be a futile exercise amid the ongoing electoral controversy.

Poonam Agarwal, an investigative journalist, filed an RTI application with the ECI earlier this month asking for data on the absolute numbers of votes polled.

"In its reply, the EC said they don't have the information, adding that it might be available with the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of different states and Union Territories," she told The Quint.

Subsequently, author Aniket Aga filed an RTI with the CEO of Puducherry asking for the absolute number of votes polled. In its reply, however, the CEO said that the data will be made public after the voting process is over.

"The ECI seems determined to block citizens from auditing the election process, even in violation of the RTI Act," he took to X to say.