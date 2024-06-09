How Ram Mandir and Modi Myths Failed the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Similarly, is the Hindu voter a monolith of 1,200 million people spread across a sub-continent waiting for Modi to rouse them and have them rooting and voting for a 1000-year ‘Ram Rajya’? Hindutva’s spin doctors can claim it is possible, and may craft political campaigns around the thought, but will it translate into ‘400 paar’?

No. Because the premise itself is flawed.

Faith and Modi’s charisma could have been a part of a political campaign, but instead, they became the entire campaign. There were major real-life issues that the BJP failed to address adequately, like the never-before levels of unemployment facing crores of young voters or the lakhs of small and medium businesses wrecked by the pandemic, struggling to rebuild.

Government data shows that crores are living in extreme poverty, along with rising economic inequality. From ethnic violence in Manipur to the farmers' protests in West UP, Haryana and Punjab, the BJP sought to air-brush several key issues out of its election big picture.