Election Results 2024: OBCs & Dalits Drove INDIA Surge, NDA Gained Among Tribals

The Opposition INDIA bloc brought caste and social justice to the centre of the election narrative by promising a caste census. The BJP tried to counter it by accusing the Opposition of trying to take reservations from OBC and SC Hindus and giving it to Muslims.

But how did OBCs, SCs and Adivasis vote in this election?

According to post-poll survey data released by Lokniti-CSDS in The Hindu, the gains of the INDIA bloc were driven by dominant OBCs and to some extent Dalits. On the other hand, the NDA was able to win a majority by making gains among Adivasis and maintaining its dominance among Upper Castes.