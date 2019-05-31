EVM Vote Count Mismatch In 370+ Seats and EC Refuses to Explain

(This article from 31 May 2019 has been reposted from The Quint's archives after the Supreme Court on Monday, 1 April, issued notice to the Election Commission of India on a plea seeking a thorough count of VVPAT slips in elections. As per the current practice, VVPAT verification is done only with respect to votes recorded in five randomly selected EVMs in each assembly segment. The plea was based on two of The Quint's stories, including this one, to point out the ECI's "faulty protocol". The Quint has time and again reported about how crucial VVPAT slips are as evidence to detect possible tampering or manipulation of the entire voting process. Our journalism is rigorous – and this is yet another proof after our investigative stories on electoral bonds raised questions on the government's claim of donor anonymity. Become a member today – and support us to do more ground-breaking work.)

The data you’re about to read defies logic and calculation. The Quint has deep-dived into two sets of data shared by the Election Commission of India (EC); first, the voter turnout/votes polled data on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and second, the votes counted data on EVMs in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. We have found serious discrepancies in the two sets of data in 373 constituencies which went to polls in the first four phases of the election.

In Kancheepuram, Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, the EC data says 12,14,086 EVM votes were polled, and 12,32,417 EVM votes counted – a surplus of 18,331 EVM votes. Why? No answer from EC.

In Dharmapuri, Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, the EC data says 11,94,440 EVM votes were polled, and 12,12,311 EVM votes counted – a surplus 17,871 EVM votes. Why? No answer from EC.

In Sriperumbudur, Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu, the EC data says 13,88,666 EVM votes were polled, and 14,03,178 EVM votes counted. A surplus of 14,512 EVM votes. Why? No answer from EC.

In Mathura, Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, the EC data says 10,88,206 EVM votes were polled, and 10,98,112 EVM votes counted. A surplus of 9,906 EVM votes. Why? No answer from EC.

These are four of highest surpluses in the data.



Of the 373 constituencies polled in the first four phases, there were surplus votes counted in over 220 of them – in the rest, vote deficits were recorded.