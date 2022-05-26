Kapil Sibal Quits Congress: How Regional Parties Like SP Have Helped Him Rise

On 16 May 2022, Kapil Sibal ended his over two-and-a-half-decade-long association with the Congress and is set to enter the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

What went wrong between Sibal and the Congress?

What does his entry into the Rajya Sabha with the SP's support mean for the Opposition?

This story will try and explore these two questions.

But first, a brief look at Sibal's political journey. Interestingly, several non-Congress parties have played a role in Sibal's rise even within the Congress.