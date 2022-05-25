'Need Independent Voice': Kapil Sibal Quits Cong, Backed by SP for Rajya Sabha
Sibal, who filed the papers in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav, said, "It is important to have an independent voice."
Kapil Sibal on Wednesday, 25 May, said that he resigned from the Congress on 16 May.
The statement by Sibal came after he filed the nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav.
Speaking to the media, Sibal said that "it is important to have an independent voice."
"While staying in Opposition, we want to create an alliance so that we can oppose the Modi government."Kapil Sibal, as quoted by ANI
Sibal's resignation follows his differences with the party leadership over several administrative issues. Sibal was also a part of the 'G-23' group of 'rebel' party leaders rallying for major administrative and leadership changes within the Congress.
In March, The Quint reported how the Congress senior leadership and the Gandhis had reached out to all G-23 leaders except Kapil Sibal.
'Want To Form Alliance Against Modi Govt': What Sibal Said
Addressing the media after filing the nomination, Sibal said: "I have always wanted to be an independent voice in this country and I am glad that Akhilesh ji understands that. I think that we are all constrained by the fact that we are members of political parties and that is why we have to abide by the discipline of those parties. I think it is important to be an independent voice. When an independent voice is raised, people will understand that it is not associated with any party."
"We want to form an alliance of the Opposition so that we can oppose the Modi government. We want an environment in 2024 that will be able to portray the flaws on the Modi government," he said, adding that he has raised his voice for Uttar Pradesh in Parliament for several years and would continue to do so.
Thanking Yadav for the support, Sibal further said: "I also wish to convey my gratitude to Azam Khan for the support that he has given me not just now but through several years."
'Will Never Join Any Other Party': Sibal on Quitting Congress
Speaking to The Indian Express (IE) on his plans of joining the Samajwadi Party in the future, Sibal said that he had publicly said in the past that he will never join any other political party.
"So consistent with my public position, I have done what I proclaimed. Of course, as an independent member, I hope to be an independent voice in the country," he said.
On being asked about his differences with the Congress, Sibal told IE that he does not wish to make adverse statements now that he has quit the party.
"Now that I am not in the Congress party, I do not wish to say anything adverse, anything that is inconsistent with the culture of politics that we must embrace. Within the Congress, I could say what I wanted to say. Now that I am not in the Congress I do not wish to criticise anybody in the Congress," he said.
'Hope Sibal Will Represent SP's Views': Akhilesh Yadav
Speaking to ANI, Akhilesh Yadav said that Sibal would go to Parliament with the party's support and expressed hope that he would represent the party's opinions in the House.
"Kapil Sibal is a senior lawyer. He has presented his opinions well in the Parliament. We hope he'll present opinions of both SP as well as himself," Yadav told ANI.
Sibal's exit comes as the Congress is currently believed to be in introspection mode and is holding several Chintan Shivirs across various states.
On May 24, the Congress also announced the formation of several committees for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which included G-23 members Mukul Wasnik and Ghulam Nabi Azad.
