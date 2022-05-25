'Need Independent Voice': Kapil Sibal Quits Cong, Backed by SP for Rajya Sabha

Speaking to The Indian Express (IE) on his plans of joining the Samajwadi Party in the future, Sibal said that he had publicly said in the past that he will never join any other political party.

"So consistent with my public position, I have done what I proclaimed. Of course, as an independent member, I hope to be an independent voice in the country," he said.

On being asked about his differences with the Congress, Sibal told IE that he does not wish to make adverse statements now that he has quit the party.

"Now that I am not in the Congress party, I do not wish to say anything adverse, anything that is inconsistent with the culture of politics that we must embrace. Within the Congress, I could say what I wanted to say. Now that I am not in the Congress I do not wish to criticise anybody in the Congress," he said.