Congress Chintan Shivir: Rahul’s Attack on Regional Parties Can Backfire

After three days of ‘chintan’ in Udaipur, the Congress is as fuzzy as it was earlier on the four main challenges it faces today.

The first and foremost is the leadership issue. The shivir failed to provide an answer to the big Rahul Gandhi question. Will he or won’t he take over as party president?

If anything, the so-called brainstorming only reaffirmed the status quo in which Rahul Gandhi enjoys power without accountability as de facto president. He delivered the valedictory address, an honour usually reserved for the party chief. He will also lead the ‘Bharat Jodo’ yatra beginning in October. But Congressmen and women were left guessing whether he would step up and take charge as the boss officially so they know where the buck stops.