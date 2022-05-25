'Gandhis Must Step Aside', 'Cong in Cuckoo Land': Kapil Sibal's Parting Shots

The Congress continues to suffer one blow after another, with senior lawyer-cum-leader Kapil Sibal being the latest to cut ties with the grand old party.

On Wednesday, 25 May, Sibal announced that he had resigned from the Congress on 16 May. The statement by the senior leader came after he filed the nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate in the presence of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav.

Here, we take a look at Sibal's top quotes from recent past to see how he hinted at and finally exited from Congress.