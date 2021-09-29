'Cong Has No Prez, Not Sure Who's Calling Shots': Kapil Sibal Amid Punjab Crisis
Kapil Sibal stated that the G-23 grouping of Congress's dissenting leaders will not be the ones to quit the party.
Amid the Punjab Congress crisis that augmented after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as state unit chief, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday, 29 September, said that the party has no president and that the leaders weren't sure who was calling the shots.
"There’s no Congress president at this moment. We know and yet we don't know. We don’t know who’s taking these decisions. Party must make sure they remain united. Only Congress can save the nation," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Presently, Sonia Gandhi is the interim president of the party.
I'm speaking to you (media) on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in August last year and are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to Congress Working Committee and central election committee."Kapil Sibal
He hinted that a senior Congress leader would be writing to the Congress president, requesting for a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
Shortly after Sibal's remark, ANI, citing sources, reported that senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, asking her to convene an urgent meeting of CWC.
Sibal also said that the recent political crisis in Punjab, which is a border state, has rendered it vulnerable to Pakistan.
"Every Congressman of the country should think as to how the party can be strengthened. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic," he was quoted as saying.
'Leaders of G-23 Will Not Be the Ones to Leave the Party': Kapil Sibal
Speaking on Wednesday, Kapil Sibal said that the G-23 – a grouping of the Congress's 'dissenting leaders' who maintain that they work in the best interests of the party – will not be the ones to quit the party.
"We (leaders of G-23) are not the ones who will leave the party and go anywhere else. It is ironic. Those who were close to them (party leadership) have left and those whom they don't consider to be close to them are still standing with them," he stated, ANI reported.
In August last year, the G-23 had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking the party’s revival. They had asked for changes in the party, arguing that the party’s revival is “a national imperative”.
