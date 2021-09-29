'Cong Has No Prez, Not Sure Who's Calling Shots': Kapil Sibal Amid Punjab Crisis

Amid the Punjab Congress crisis that augmented after Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation as state unit chief, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday, 29 September, said that the party has no president and that the leaders weren't sure who was calling the shots.

"There’s no Congress president at this moment. We know and yet we don't know. We don’t know who’s taking these decisions. Party must make sure they remain united. Only Congress can save the nation," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Presently, Sonia Gandhi is the interim president of the party.