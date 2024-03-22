Electoral Bonds: BJP's Top 10 Donors Include MEIL, MKJ, Aditya Birla & Airtel

The State Bank of India on Thursday, 21 March, submitted to the Election Commission the Alphanumeric Code data of Electoral Bond donations to political parties. The EC subsequently published the data on its website.

This has helped us connect which company gave donations via electoral bonds to which political party.

The BJP received electoral bonds worth over Rs 8700 crore, more than all the other parties put together.

So who are the top donors of the BJP?

(Note: There is no purchaser information for BJP bonds worth Rs 466 crore)