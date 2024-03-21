Electoral Bonds: Beef Export Company Donated Rs 5 Cr to Shiv Sena, 2 Cr to BJP

The Allana Group, which is one of India's leading exporters of processed food particularly meat, donated Rs 5 crore worth electoral bonds to Shiv Sena and then donated Rs 2 crore worth bonds to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

This information has come forth after the State Bank of India (SBI) submitted all the remaining electoral bond details, including the alphanumeric numbers or the bond numbers on Thursday, 21 March.

The Quint tallied the bond numbers and here is what we found out.