Electoral Bonds: It's Confirmed. Reliance-Linked Firm Gave Rs 375 Crore To BJP

Reliance-linked firm Qwik Supply Chain Private Limited donated a total of Rs 375 crore to the BJP over a period of two years, confirms the unique bond number data published by the Election Commission of India on Thursday, 21 March.

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday submitted this data to the ECI, in the form of two lists—one being the list of political parties and the money they encashed, the other being the list of companies and the electoral bonds they donated. The Quint studied both these lists closely and found that Qwik Supply Chain donated crores of rupees to BJP a total of three times, each time before a state election.

The firm donated 200 bonds worth Rs 1 crore each (a total of Rs 200 crore) to the BJP on 5 January 2022, which was encashed by the party on 10 January 2022. This was exactly two months before the state elections in 5 states, including Uttar Pradesh. The Quint had earlier reported how this is the highest sum donated by any company on one single day.