The SC-SBI Saga: What Happens to Electoral Bonds Now?

The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed the petition of the State Bank of India (SBI) on 11 March and directed it to submit the details concerning electoral bonds to the Election Commission by the close of business hours on 12 March.

The SC, besides directing the SBI chairperson to file an affidavit after carrying out the compliance, also warned of initiating contempt proceedings if the SBI failed to follow its directions.

Why did the situation come to this sorry pass? What information is the SBI likely to file today? What is likely to happen after the information about the donors and the political parties becomes publicly available?