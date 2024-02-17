Does the Supreme Court's Electoral Bonds Judgment Leave Corporates in the Lurch?

The Supreme Court (SC), while outlawing the electoral bonds (EBs) scheme also declared the amendments made by the Finance Act 2017 in Section 182(1) and Section 182(3) of the Companies Act unconstitutional.

These two amendments in the Companies Act had permitted the companies (including loss-making ones) to make political donations, without being circumscribed by the previously fixed limit of 7.5% of the average three-year profits. The companies were also provided statutory assurance that they were not to disclose the details of the EBs donated to any political party specifically.

Indian companies made political donations through EBs worth more than Rs 16,000 crore, acting in accordance with the amended provisions of the Companies Act, i.e., well within the law of the land.