Electoral Bonds Data: 7 Out of Top 20 Donors Are West Bengal-Based Companies

Data released by the State Bank of India and published on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, showed that seven out of the top 20 electoral bond buyers are companies based in West Bengal.

As per the EC data, Haldia Energy Limited tops the list of the seven donors from the state, having donated Rs 377 crore from April 2019 to January of this year. The company comes under the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

Essel Mining & Inds Limited, an Aditya Birla Group company, is second on the list – with donations worth Rs 224 crore.