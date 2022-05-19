Day After Quitting Congress, Hardik Patel Says No Decision To Join BJP or AAP
Hardik Patel launched a scathing attack on Congress' top brass at a press conference on Thursday.
A day after resigning from the Congress, Hardik Patel, on Thursday, 19 May, stated that there has been no decision on joining the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or any other party yet.
"I am not in BJP yet and have not taken any decision to go," he told news agency ANI.
On Wednesday, Patel had quit the Congress party, saying that it had constantly been working against the interests of India and the country's society.
Tweeting out the resignation letter, Patel said, "Today, I have mustered the courage to resign from all posts as well as the primary membership of the party. I believe that all my supporters and the people of Gujarat will stand by my decision. I also believe that following this decision, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat."
He also lashed out at the Congress, saying that its top leadership was more interested in their mobile phones, while the Gujarat Congress leaders payed more attention to arranging chicken sandwiches for them.
Party Has No Vision, Leaders Biased Against Gujarat
The party's Gujarat unit is too interested in caste-based politics, he also claimed.
Criticising the Congress, Patel said that the party never spoke on issues concerning Hindus, like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) or the discovery of an alleged 'shivling' at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.
"7-8 people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. If I go among the people and try to know their situation, the big leaders here try to disrupt this effort by sitting in the AC chambers," Patel said, as reported by ANI.
He also said that the he had wasted three years of his career by joining the party and appealed to the people not to vote for the Congress as the party is not interested in serving the people, according to IANS.
He said after state elections in 2022, the Congress may not be visible on Opposition benches, and people may try some other option.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.