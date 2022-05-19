Day After Quitting Congress, Hardik Patel Says No Decision To Join BJP or AAP

Criticising the Congress, Patel said that the party never spoke on issues concerning Hindus, like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) or the discovery of an alleged 'shivling' at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

"7-8 people have been running the Congress for 33 years. Activists like me travel 500-600 km daily. If I go among the people and try to know their situation, the big leaders here try to disrupt this effort by sitting in the AC chambers," Patel said, as reported by ANI.

He also said that the he had wasted three years of his career by joining the party and appealed to the people not to vote for the Congress as the party is not interested in serving the people, according to IANS.

He said after state elections in 2022, the Congress may not be visible on Opposition benches, and people may try some other option.