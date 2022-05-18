Congress Members Slam Hardik Patel on Quitting, Say ‘He Wanted an Easy Life’

Youth leader Hardik Patel announced his decision to quit the Congress on Wednesday, 18 May, after months of expressing his discontentment with the party.

Earlier this month, Patel had removed ‘Congress’ from his twitter bio, hinting towards his impending departure from the party. This meant that while his resignation did not invite surprise or shock, several Congress members did express disappointment with Patel’s political trajectory within the party.

Speaking to The Quint, Arjun Modhwadia, former Gujarat Congress president, said that Patel came to Congress looking for “an easy and comfortable life”, but didn’t find it.

“When he was joining Congress, I had personally advised him to start with Youth Congress, spend a few years there and then work his way upwards. This way he would have actually contributed to building the party from the ground up, but he wasn’t interested in that,” Modhwadia said. “This is because he was hoping he will just have a comfortable life and enjoy his tenure. But politics takes hard work,” he added.