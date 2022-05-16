30 Congress Workers Detained in Gujarat's Rajkot Amid Protest Against Price Rise

Around 30 workers of the Congress Party were detained in Gujarat's Rajkot on Monday, 16 May, for protesting against the rise in prices of vegetables, gas cylinders and other commodities.

While some protestors wore garlands made of vegetables, others carried cutouts displaying gas cylinders and placards with slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The protest was led by the party’s Rajkot city president Arjun Khatariya. It also included members of the women’s wing. Each garland of vegetables may have cost Rs 500 going by the way prices for essential items are skyrocketing," a Congress worker said, as per PTI.

He added that the protest was organised to "wake up the BJP government, which is sleeping while people are distressed. Everything from cooking gas cylinders, to clothes, urea is now costlier".