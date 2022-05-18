Hardik Patel Quits Congress: What Next for the Patidar Leader & the Party?

Hardik Patel's three-year stint in the Congress party came to an end on Wednesday, 18 May, as he announced his resignation by posting a letter on Twitter.

In his letter, he has lashed out against the Congress leadership, terming it "anti-Gujarat" and even "anti-India."

Now, three questions are important here:

What next for Hardik Patel?

How important is Hardik Patel?

Will his exit harm the Congress?

Let's deal with each of these.