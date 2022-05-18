'Party Working Against Interest of the Country': Hardik Patel Quits Congress

Days after claims of being sidelines within the party and not being made a part of important decisions, Congress leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday, 18 May, resigned from the Congress.

Tweeting out the resignation letter, Patel said: "Today, I have mustered the courage to resign from all posts as well as the primary membership of the party. I believe that all my supporters and the people of Gujarat will stand by my decision. I also believe that following this decision, I will be able to work positively for Gujarat."

In the letter, Patel said: "Despite several attempts to steer the Congress in the right direction, the party has constantly been working against the interests of my country and our society. Hence, I wish to draw your attention to some very important subjects," he said.