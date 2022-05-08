‘Bulldozer Model’: How Karnataka BJP Adopted a New Lexicon for Communal Politics

The infamous usage – bulldozer model – gained limelight after some homes and mosques' were demolished on the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last year. In Gorakhpur, Muslims living near the Gorakhnath Temple were forcibly asked to vacate their homes for "security reasons". In another incident, 16 houses and 29 shops mostly owned by the Muslim community were razed down in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone citing their properties to be illegal encroachments.

In the pretext of upholding law and order, homes and shops of people, predominantly those of Muslims, were also bulldozed in Delhi’s Jahangir Puri and Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, even Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has suggested the adoption of a similar strategy in the southern state.