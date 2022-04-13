MP's 'Rule of Bulldozer' is Yet Another Blow to the Rule of Law in India

One of the very basic principles of natural justice, which forms the basis of judicial procedure for civil and criminal law cases, is the right to be heard.

You don't have to know the Latin phrase for this – Audi Alteram Partem – to understand its significance.

Whether you are making a decision about the guilt of someone accused of an offence like theft or about which of two squabbling neighbours owns a patch of land, it is absolutely essential to hear both sides before you make up your mind.