Muslims To Vacate Homes Around UP’s Gorakhnath Temple for Security

“They came out of nowhere a few days ago and said we had to sign under pressure. There are some Muslim families who are in their favour, so in that relation were caught under pressure,” Akhter explained. Ahmed said that a local administration official came and sat at his home, who was telling him how the government was trying to strengthen security in the area.

“He said sign on the document, this does not have any value. Whenever you want you can take the signature back. No wrong message will go out. Which is when people who were around said that since something wrong was happening, the wrong message was bound to go out,” Ahmed said.



While the reason cited by the administration is to set up a police stand, Akhter says that there are already two in the area. “There are already two police stands, one inside the temple and another which is about 100 feet from my home. So one can say we are just being cleared out for no reason.”

Both say there was a meeting called by the administration on Wednesday, 2 June, but they did not go.

“We are speaking to lawyers in Gorakhpur and the High Court and taking advise, then we will decide our next course of action after that,” Akhter said.