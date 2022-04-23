'Make Hubballi Incident Accused Homeless, Adopt UP Model': Karnataka Minister

The Hubballi Police in Karnataka had on Thursday, 21 April, taken Wasim Pathan, the alleged mastermind behind the stone-pelting incident in the city, into custody. The police also took seven others into custody later in the evening in connection with the incident.

Over 130 people have been arrested so far in the case. Meanwhile, Pathan claimed that he was innocent.

A protest over a social media post had escalated into violence in Hubballi, leaving police personnel injured and police property destroyed late on Saturday, 16 April.