Karnataka: Hubballi Violence Mastermind, 7 Others, Taken Into Police Custody
A protest over a social media post had escalated into violence in Hubballi
The Hubballi Police in Karnataka on Thursday, 21 April, took into custody the alleged mastermind behind the stone-pelting incident in the city. The police also took seven others into custody later in the evening in connection with the incident.
A protest over a social media post had escalated into violence in Hubballi, leaving police personnel injured and police property destroyed late on Saturday, 16 April.
"Hubbali stone-pelting master mind Wasim Pathan was taken into custody by Hubbali Police. He was absconding. Today, he was detained by the Hubbali police team in Mumbai and brought to Hubbali. He is likely produced to court later today," the Hubballi Police said, as per ANI.
Background
A local youth had purportedly posted a provocative message on social media, showing an altered picture of a saffron flag hoisted atop the mosque in Mecca, after which several people from the Muslim community in the city gathered outside the Old City police station, demanding action against the youth. Soon the mob's protests turned violent, and they began to pelt stones at police personnel and the station building.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, 17 April, had said such incidents would not be tolerated and those responsible would be punished. The Hubballi police commissioner said 88 persons, including an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator's husband, had been arrested in the matter.
Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had called it a pre-planned attack. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, too, slammed the attack saying such acts should not continue.
More About the Incident
Police had to resort to mild lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to control the vandalism. Officials said that prohibitory orders had been imposed in the city following the violence.
Labhu Ram, Police Commissioner, Hubballi-Dharwad, told NDTV that six cases had been registered against those who caused the violence, adding that the situation was under control now.
The official said that the violence happened over an objectionable social media post that targeted members of the Muslim community.
A group of people reportedly filed a police complaint after a man posted the objectionable content. The police subsequently arrested him. But the complainants were not satisfied with the action and hence resorted to violence, he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.