BMC Issues Show-Cause Notice to Navneet, Ravi Rana; Asks for Reply Within 7 Days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday, 10 May, issued a show-cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana under Section 351(1A) of the Municipal Corporation Act and asked them to file their reply within seven days.

"If they fail to describe the sufficient cause, BMC will initiate (action) against the mentioned construction without their permission and also be prosecuted under section 475A of the said Act," the BMC said, as per news agency ANI.