Navneet Rana Challenges Maharashtra CM Thackeray To Contest Election Against Her

Amravati MP Navneet Rana, on Sunday, 8 May, challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her. She also said that Lord Ram and the people of Mumbai would teach Shiv Sena a lesson in civic polls.

Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were granted bail on Wednesday, 4 May, in connection with a case for threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa with their supporters outside 'Matoshree,' the private residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray, who is also the president of the Shiv Sena, became the CM in November 2019. He took oath as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in May 2020.