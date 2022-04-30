Hanuman Chalisa Row: Court Reserves Order on Bail Pleas of Navneet, Ravi Rana

Senior advocate Abad Ponda argued on behalf of the Ranas saying the case was “neither criminal nor a money laundering case” and questioned how going to Matoshree was a 'seditious act'.



"All they wanted to do was recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree without disturbing the law and order of the place. That too, both are Hindu leaders, so what is wrong with reciting Hanuman Chalisa? Police did not even get their custody and still they are in jail," he said.

The advocate further added that the Rana couple's act was "an act of dissent, not sedition".

While opposing the bail, Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that while Sections used are in an exceptional case, the limit should not be crossed.

"Everyone has the right to have fair criticism but should exercise restraint. There should be a limit," he argued. He also questioned whether it was a legal act with consent. "What if Abad Ponda says he wants to read Hanuman Chalisa at my house and what if I deny it? If I say no – can he still read it?" he asked.

He also alleged that this was “an attempt to challenge the governmentt so that it collapses”.