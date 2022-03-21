Despite Losing Polls, Pushkar Singh Dhami To Be Uttarakhand CM Again: Who Is He?

Pushkar Singh Dhami will be taking over as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for a second consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Monday, 21 March, following its legislature party meeting. He will be serving as the 12th chief minister of the state.

Dhami was elected to the top post despite losing his own seat Khatima to Congress party candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri in the recently concluded 2022 Assembly polls.

His swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states likely to attend the event.

Dhami was first appointed as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand in July 2021 after after former CM Tirath Singh Rawat submitted his resignation.