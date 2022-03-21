BJP Legislature Party To Meet Today, Choose Uttarakhand CM; New MLAs Take Oath
The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Tuesday with PM Narendra Modi likely to attend the event.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting, which will decide Uttarakhand’s new chief minister, is likely to be held on Monday, 21 March.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's newly-elected MLAs swearing-in as members of the Legislative Assembly is currently underway.
MLAs administered the oath of office and secrecy by protem speaker, Bansidhar Bhagat.
Meanwhile, the party's central observers for Uttarakhand Rajnath Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, are also expected to attend the meeting, state BJP spokesman Shadab Shams told news agency PTI.
The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Tuesday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states likely to attend the event, Shams added.
Further, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik said that with Kumaon celebrating Holi on Saturday, many MLAs who represent constituencies in that region are still there. They have been informed about the likely formation of government in two to three days and will arrive in Dehradun by Sunday, he added.
Pushkar Singh Dhami continues to be the number one pick for the post of chief minister despite his defeat from Khatima, other probable names include those of Chaubattakhal MLA Satpal Maharaj, Shrinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni.
(With inputs from PTI.)
