N Biren Singh Elected Leader of BJP Legislature Party, To Continue as Manipur CM

Nongthombam Biren Singh, 61, was once a footballer who got recruited in the Border Security Force, or BSF, by playing for its team in domestic competitions. He became a journalist after leaving the BSF.

He ventured into politics in 2002 when he joined the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party. He won the Heingang assembly seat and then retained the seat in the 2007 while contesting on a Congress ticket. He was later appointed Minister of Irrigation & Flood Control and Youth Affairs & Sports in the Manipur government.

In October 2016, he revolted against then Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and deflected to the BJP. In the 2017 assembly polls, he contested on a BJP ticket and again won from his stronghold of Heingang.

He led the party's campaign in Manipur in the 2022 polls, although the BJP had not formally announced a chief ministerial face then.

in his previous tenure, the 61-year-old was widely credited for his initiatives such as ‘Go to Hills’, ‘Meeyamgi Numit’ (People’s Day on 15th of every month) and ‘Hill Leaders’ Day,’ that has made it easier for people in far-flung hamlets to access their elected leaders and top bureaucrats. The 'grassroots man' has also promised to do something about the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA, which gives the military sweeping powers over civilians.