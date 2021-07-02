Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat May Quit. What Led to This?

Tirath Singh Rawat has offered his resignation as the chief minister of Uttarakhand in a letter to BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, sources have revealed.

He cited that he cannot continue as CM as an election is no longer possible under Section 151 of the Representation of People Act.

He may seek an appointment from the Governor once this is cleared from the party leadership.

The development came after Rawat was summoned to Delhi on Wednesday, 30 June. He met both BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit.

With Rawat likely to be replaced, Uttarakhand may have its third chief minister in less than six months.

Rawat, still an MP from the Garhwal Lok Sabha seat, was made the CM in March replacing an increasingly unpopular Trivendra Singh Rawat.

However, it seems that the change of guard didn't help the BJP. Here are four of the factors that might have contributed to Tirath Singh Rawat to being replaced.